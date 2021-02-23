Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tokuyama Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals, specialty products, cement and functional materials. Chemicals segment offers soda ash, caustic soda, calcium chloride, silicate soda, vinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol and methylene chloride. Specialty Products segment offers multicrystalline silicon, wet silica, metal cleaning chemicals, high-purity chemicals for electronic industry, environmental-related equipment and others. Cement segment offers portland cement, ready-mixed concrete and cementitious solidified materials. Life Amenity segment offers polypropylene film, resin sashes and others. Tokuyama Corporation is based in Chiyoda-Ku, Japan. “

TKYMY opened at $12.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. Tokuyama has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.74.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

