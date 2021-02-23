Tompkins Financial Corp Has $64,000 Holdings in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of China Mobile by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

CHL stock opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.20. China Mobile Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.47.

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

