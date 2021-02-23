Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $48,000 in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Flowserve by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,451,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,351,000 after acquiring an additional 751,400 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Flowserve by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,677 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Flowserve by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,421,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after acquiring an additional 295,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Flowserve by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,712,000 after acquiring an additional 91,392 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $18.98 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

