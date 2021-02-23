Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $59,000 in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WU. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 102,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 158,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 24,989 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 361.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 159,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 125,125 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 116,340 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period.

NYSE:WU opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $25.30.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WU. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In related news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $105,396.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,021.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $402,776.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,613.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,752 shares of company stock worth $836,974 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

