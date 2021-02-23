Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 463 Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Coherent by 462.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherent in the 3rd quarter worth about $302,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $250.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.40. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.21 and a fifty-two week high of $264.64.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $326.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COHR. TheStreet raised shares of Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised shares of Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.56.

In related news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

