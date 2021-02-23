Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 86,590 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 98.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,590 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 262.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $166,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 111.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $55,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.92.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.