Tompkins Financial Corp Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,901,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,927,000 after purchasing an additional 645,794 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 989,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 321,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 315,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,793,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $25.46.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.