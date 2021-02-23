Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 2,186 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $11,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $243.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.03 and its 200 day moving average is $202.45. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $252.45.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LH. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.63.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

