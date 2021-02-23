Toronto Dominion Bank Has $11.19 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Entergy worth $11,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 333.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Entergy from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Entergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $89.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $131.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

