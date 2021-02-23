Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 458,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,044 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $12,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12,599.0% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,236,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202,657 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,331,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,112 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,563,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778,507 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,284,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $18,180,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FITB opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

