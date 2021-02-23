Total Se (NYSE:TOT) Shares Purchased by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TOT. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Total by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $899,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,178 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Total by 552.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,035,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,521,000 after purchasing an additional 877,076 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Total by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $155,167,000 after acquiring an additional 658,243 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Total in the third quarter valued at $16,395,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Total in the fourth quarter valued at $18,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

TOT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of NYSE:TOT traded up $1.10 on Tuesday, reaching $46.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,379. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.80. Total Se has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.07, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.9583 per share. This is a boost from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.74%.

About Total

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

