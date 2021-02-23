Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Given Outperform Rating at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

TRMLF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from $29.25 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.21.

TRMLF stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $4.69 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

