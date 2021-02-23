TPI Composites (TPIC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TPIC stock opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.96 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.76 and its 200-day moving average is $44.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 56,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $2,382,157.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,654 shares of company stock worth $8,490,825. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital increased their price target on TPI Composites from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TPI Composites from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.36.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

