Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 619.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSCO stock opened at $164.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.85. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $173.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.16.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.