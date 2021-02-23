Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 806 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,393% compared to the typical volume of 54 put options.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $94.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 1.87. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $97.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.96 and its 200 day moving average is $60.69.

GKOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

In related news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $3,398,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 13,750 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $1,327,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,161,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Glaukos by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,371,000 after acquiring an additional 180,863 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,265,000.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

