Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.28 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Transocean stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. Transocean has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RIG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of October 27, 2020, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 38 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater floaters and 11 harsh environment floaters.

