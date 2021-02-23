Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Announces Earnings Results

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 62.98% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

TRMT stock opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a current ratio of 18.21. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.58 million, a PE ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.92.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

