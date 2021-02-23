Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at DA Davidson

Trex (NYSE:TREX) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 5.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $100.19 on Tuesday. Trex has a 52-week low of $28.11 and a 52-week high of $107.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.02.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Trex’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Trex by 100.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

