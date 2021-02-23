Trex (NYSE:TREX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $228.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.99 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded down $11.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.44. 53,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,651. Trex has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.02. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.77 and a beta of 1.46.

TREX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Trex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

