Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.31

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.31 and traded as high as C$12.52. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$12.30, with a volume of 481,022 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. CIBC increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.79.

Tricon Residential Company Profile (TSE:TCN)

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

Recommended Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.