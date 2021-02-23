Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Compass Point

Stock analysts at Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.75 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRIN. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company.

Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity, an internally managed specialty lending company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, is a leading provider of debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors.

