Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Major Shareholder Sells $450,940.00 in Stock

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $450,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

M&G Investment Management Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 7,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $432,320.00.

On Monday, February 8th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $171,600.00.

On Friday, February 5th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $168,660.00.

On Monday, February 1st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total value of $156,720.00.

On Thursday, January 28th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $106,520.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $169,530.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $171,000.00.

On Monday, January 11th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $109,960.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $415,120.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of Trinseo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $149,370.00.

TSE traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.31. The stock had a trading volume of 5,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,490. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.43. Trinseo S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $65.37.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $860.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 10.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 309.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

TSE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors increased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trinseo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

