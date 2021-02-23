Tristel plc (TSTL.L) (LON:TSTL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.62

Tristel plc (TSTL.L) (LON:TSTL) declared a dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TSTL stock opened at GBX 587.68 ($7.68) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. Tristel plc has a twelve month low of GBX 271 ($3.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 798 ($10.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £274.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 603.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 516.46.

Get Tristel plc (TSTL.L) alerts:

About Tristel plc (TSTL.L)

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel plc (TSTL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel plc (TSTL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.