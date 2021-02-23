Tristel plc (TSTL.L) (LON:TSTL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.62

Tristel plc (TSTL.L) (LON:TSTL) declared a dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.62 ($0.03) per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
TSTL stock opened at GBX 587.68 ($7.68) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. Tristel plc has a twelve month low of GBX 271 ($3.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 798 ($10.43). The stock has a market capitalization of £274.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 603.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 516.46.
About Tristel plc (TSTL.L)
Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.
