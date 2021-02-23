True North Commercial REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:TNT.UN)

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

TSE:TNT.UN opened at C$6.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$555.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91. True North Commercial REIT has a one year low of C$3.83 and a one year high of C$8.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.08.

Get True North Commercial REIT alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of True North Commercial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.