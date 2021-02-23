TrueChain Price Reaches $0.22 (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One TrueChain token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TrueChain has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. TrueChain has a total market cap of $17.48 million and $77.00 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00054970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.93 or 0.00703802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00038342 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00025980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.62 or 0.00058903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003510 BTC.

About TrueChain

TRUE is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.