Truist Boosts The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $880.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price target boosted by Truist from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $903.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $741.90.

The Trade Desk stock opened at $845.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $816.56 and its 200-day moving average is $690.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $136.00 and a 1 year high of $972.80. The company has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.46, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total value of $1,194,987.63. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,907,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total transaction of $1,357,158.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,323,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,592 shares of company stock worth $155,572,080. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after purchasing an additional 445,756 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,912,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,332,812,000 after purchasing an additional 59,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,932,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

