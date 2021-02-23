Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 362,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,939 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $17,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $848,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 286,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,732,000 after acquiring an additional 52,571 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 52,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $59.27.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

In related news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,662,191.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,574 shares of company stock worth $11,510,241. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

