Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $59.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

TFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 849,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $153,706.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,574 shares of company stock valued at $11,510,241 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

