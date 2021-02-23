TTC Price Hits $0.0205 on Major Exchanges (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One TTC coin can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, Bibox and Bittrex. Over the last week, TTC has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. TTC has a market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00054940 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.84 or 0.00717591 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00031813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00038966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00058250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,154.32 or 0.04393853 BTC.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Bittrex, Upbit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

