Tudor Pickering Upgrades TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) to Buy

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRP. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$72.00 price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.80.

Shares of TSE TRP opened at C$56.86 on Monday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$47.05 and a 1 year high of C$75.62. The stock has a market cap of C$53.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$55.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

In other TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) news, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$56.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,549.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$148,498.99. Also, Director David A. Diakow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.77, for a total transaction of C$587,712.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$142,578.93.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

