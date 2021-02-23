Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,653,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,884,940 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.82% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $20,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 14.3% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 90,527,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,351,000 after buying an additional 11,302,327 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,399,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after buying an additional 196,849 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 768.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,635,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,173,000 after buying an additional 8,525,715 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 161.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,904,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885,443 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,293,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period.

TRQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

TRQ stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.81. 17,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,816. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $16.70. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Turquoise Hill Resources Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

