Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Twilio were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.60, for a total value of $21,364,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,362 shares of company stock worth $86,102,834 over the last quarter. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio stock opened at $409.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a PE ratio of -144.09 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWLO. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.83.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

