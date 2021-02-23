Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) PT Raised to $75.00 at Robert W. Baird

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price upped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Twitter from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Twitter from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

TWTR stock opened at $70.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.69. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $3,795,543.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 12,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $675,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,570 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mirova acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

