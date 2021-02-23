U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,736 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

USB stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.70. 198,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,355,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.07. The firm has a market cap of $77.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

