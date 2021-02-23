U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Trading Down 8.6%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG)’s stock price traded down 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.90. 563,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,253,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Energy stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,958 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.55% of U.S. Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties primarily in North Dakota and South Texas. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Houston, Texas.

