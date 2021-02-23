U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Trading Down 14.1%

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) shares fell 14.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.21. 516,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 274% from the average session volume of 138,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USAU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of U.S. Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get U.S. Gold alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $69.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($2.93) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Gold stock. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. NorthRock Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of U.S. Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU)

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold and precious metals exploration and development company in the United States. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc minerals. The company's properties include the Copper King Project located in the Silver Crown Mining District, southeast Wyoming; Keystone Project consisting of 650 unpatented lode mining claims on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; the Maggie Creek Project located in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Gold Bar North Project comprising of 49 unpatented lode mining claims located in Eureka County, Nevada.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.