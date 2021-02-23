Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UMICY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

OTCMKTS:UMICY opened at $14.40 on Friday. Umicore has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

