Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Friday, November 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.14. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $129.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.68.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

