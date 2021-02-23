Unilever’s (ULVR) Sell Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein restated their sell rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,550 ($59.45) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 4,708.18 ($61.51).

Shares of Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,829 ($50.03) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,225.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,494.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £100.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a GBX 37.60 ($0.49) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.46. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 0.64%.

In other news, insider John Rishton Cha acquired 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, with a total value of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

