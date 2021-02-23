Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $2,198,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $522,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,267 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 177,999 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,063,000 after buying an additional 48,360 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $206.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $209.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.