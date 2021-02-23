Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.17 million. Unisys had a net margin of 41.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

UIS traded down $2.57 on Tuesday, hitting $24.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,136,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,475. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. Unisys has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $26.83.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Unisys in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

