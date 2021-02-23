United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $60.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UAL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of United Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an underperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded United Airlines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded United Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. United Airlines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $49.70 on Monday. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $266,850.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michele J. Hooper purchased 1,900 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 875.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

