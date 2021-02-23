United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,771 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock opened at $161.60 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.91.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.