United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 945,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,772 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of United Parcel Service worth $159,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UPS opened at $161.60 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

