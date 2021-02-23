United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $35.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $42.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on USM. B. Riley dropped their target price on United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.25.

NYSE:USM opened at $29.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. United States Cellular has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $37.28.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). United States Cellular had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that United States Cellular will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in United States Cellular by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 725,183 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after acquiring an additional 315,051 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in United States Cellular by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after acquiring an additional 101,149 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United States Cellular by 115.7% in the fourth quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 112,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 60,190 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in United States Cellular by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 58,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

