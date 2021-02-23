United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.38.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $432,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,573,000 after buying an additional 223,194 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 649.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 243,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,961,000 after buying an additional 210,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,197,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTHR opened at $174.31 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $178.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.64 and a 200-day moving average of $133.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.52.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.