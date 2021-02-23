UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 88.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,811 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $327.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.25 and a 200-day moving average of $330.10. The company has a market cap of $310.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

