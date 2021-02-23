UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,093 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 557,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $195,377,000 after purchasing an additional 166,205 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 6,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $328.30. The stock had a trading volume of 74,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,442. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.