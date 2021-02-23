Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.29

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.29 and traded as high as $19.79. Unity Bancorp shares last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 20,446 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $206.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 302.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 7.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

