US Bancorp DE Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,726,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,872,000 after purchasing an additional 82,553 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,288,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,247,000 after buying an additional 538,991 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 3,649.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 501,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,933,000 after buying an additional 487,800 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 476.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 247,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,643,000 after buying an additional 204,595 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 232,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,222,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $877,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

EME stock opened at $93.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.76 and a 200-day moving average of $81.80. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $101.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

